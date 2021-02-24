CWC Women begin Region IX Basketball Conference Play

The Lady Rustlers started out playing three top 25 teams in the nation during their pre-conference schedule. The first half of the season did not go the way they hoped but made improvements every game until Covid hit the team with a two-week quarantine.

With five practices under their belts, they look to begin conference play against Northwest College on Wednesday, February 24th at 5:30pm. Conference opponents include Northwest College, Western Wyoming Community College, Casper College, Eastern Wyoming College, and Laramie County Community College. Central Wyoming Lady Rustlers will now play every Wednesday and Saturday. Look out for information on how to attend games as there is a 25% max capacity for all home events.

“After having to play a tough schedule to get us ready for conference play, we are looking forward to these games. This year has not been easy in the slightest but this group will give all they have for each upcoming game,” stated Coach Lindsey Fearing.