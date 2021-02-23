Riverton School Board to act on more resignations tonight

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meets tonight in Riverton with seven action items on the 7 p.m. agenda at the Central Office Board Room.

The action items are:

A. Consider an Administrative Recommendation for Authorization to Participate in the WSBA BuyBoard Cooperative: The WSBA BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative is a cooperative formed between the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and several state school boards associations to streamline the buying process for schools, municipalities, and other public entities. Membership is free.

Membership advantages include a competitive procurement process completed by the Cooperative where members may save time and resources that would have been spent on preparing and conducting a formal RFP/Bid process. Other advantages include a Request for Quotes (RFQ) application that allows members to request pricing on volume needs from multiple vendors online.

B. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Appoint a FCSD25 BuyBoard Program Coordinator: Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board appointment of Business Manager Lu Beecham as the FCSD25 WSBA BuyBoard Program Coordinator.

C. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Approve a Revised Job Description for the District’s Business Manager as presented.

D. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Accept Resignations from: Brady Beers, RMS Science Teacher; Brady Beers, RMS 7th Grade Head Football Coach and Cindy McAllister,RMS IDEAL Teacher

E. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Accept a Retirement Request from Willow Creek SPED Case Manager Patricia Horton.

F. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Offer a Contract to Elberta Monroe as an RMS Spartan Academy Teacher.

G. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Approve Contracts for Administrators and Supervisors. JoAnne Flanagan requests the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2021-2022 school year as listed below with contract details to be determined at a later date: