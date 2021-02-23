More wind for Tuesday, Snow in the Northwest

Tuesday’s weather calls for significant snow, with blowing and drifting snow, to occur across far northwest Wyoming this morning. A strong cold front will move across the area this morning, resulting in strong to high wind across some areas east of the Divide and the south through the day today. Gusty winds are already occurring across much of the area east of the Divide this morning. Expect winds to continue to increase, especially after daybreak.

Today’s high temperatures are projected in the low to mid 40’s for the Wind River Basin and the Southern Big Horn Basin with Dubois to reach 33 degrees.