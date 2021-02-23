Lander Council work session planned tonight on five topics

The Lander City Council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. tonight with a number of discussion items on the agenda. Included is the Lander Economic Development Association on the one-half cent committee; an update from the Lander Senior Citizens Center, a city personnel discussion on wages, potential changes to the city’s liquor laws and the scheduling of future strategic planning session.

The meeting will be held at the newly remodeled city council chambers at City Hall beginning at 6 p.m. tonight. See below for the Zoom link to view the meeting virtually.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/95190513475?pwd=SGgySDFabzZGeEpUVTE4MDZBaCtKdz09



Meeting ID: 951 9051 3475

Passcode: 806691