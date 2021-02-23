High School Basketball resumes Tonight; Quad Tourneys on tap Thursday

Tuesday, 2-23
4:00 and 5:30 p.m. Riverton at Jackson, KTAK, 93.9
Thursday, 2-25
5:30 and 7 p.m. Lander Valley at Lovell
Regional Basketball Schedule
Thursday, 2-25
1A NW Boys at Burlington
1 p.m. Dubois vs Ten Sleep, KTAK, 93.9
(Winner if Dubois at 7 p.m., Also KTAK)
2A SW Boys at Pavillion
1 p.m. #1 Big Piney vs #4 St. Stephens, KWYW, 99.1
(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)
3:30 p.m. #2 Wind River vs #3 Wyoming Indian, KWYW, 99.1
(winner at 5:45 also on KWYW)
2A SW Girls at Big Piney
1 p.m. #1 Wyoming Indian Girls vs #4 St. Stephens (STST 1st game), KFCW, 93.1
(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)
3:30 p.m. #2 Big Piney Girls vs #3 Wind River, KFCW, 93.1
(winner at 5:45 also on KFCW)
2A SW Boys at Greybull
4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Greybull
(Winner plays again at 7 p.m. )
2A SW Girls at Riverside
4:30 p.m. #2 Shoshoni vs #3 Riverside
(Winner plays again at 7 p.m.)
Friday: TBD
Saturday: TBD
Friday, 2-26
5:30 and 7 p.m. Thermopolis at Buffalo, KDNO 101.7
Saturday, 2-27
2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Riverton at Cody, KTAK 93.9
5:30 and 7 p.m. Powell at Lander Valley
4 and 5:30 p.m. Rawlins at Worland