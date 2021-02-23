CWC V-Ballers win first conference matches

Rustler Volleyball hosted Laramie County Community College and Eastern Wyoming College last weekend. These two matches were the first two conference matches of the season, and the Rustlers came out of the weekend 2-0.

The Rustlers opened up conference play on Friday night at home against the Golden Eagles of LCCC. CWC ended up winning the match in 5 sets (25-20, 18-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-11). Freshman Makenzie Templeton led the Rustlers in kills with 21, and sophomore Sage Bearnson would follow her with 17. Freshman setter, Sofie Langer, led the match in assists with 59. Alondra Hernandez had 35 digs to lead the Rustlers on defense. Paityn Williams had 24 digs, and Ava Rasmussen had seven blocks.

Central had a tough matchup on Saturday, taking on 18th ranked Eastern Wyoming. With teamwork, determination, and perseverance, the Rustlers would end up beating the 18th ranked Lancers in four sets (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16). Sofie Langer would again lead Central in assists with 56. Outside hitter Sage Bearnson had 22 kills, Makenzie Templeton had 16 and Marlee Albrecht had nine. Alondra Hernandez led the team in defense with 32 digs. Sofie Langer, Makenzie Templeton, and Paityn Williams all had 16 digs apiece.

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Northwest College on Friday, February 26 at 6pm.