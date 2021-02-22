Sunday’s Peak Wind Gust recorded at 59 mph

It was very windy on Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the peak gust was 59 mph near Muddy Gap in Southeast Fremont County. Crowheart and the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton reported top wind speed at 56 mph, the Dubois Airport and Hudson reported 54 mph and a 50 m ph gust was reported at Kinnear. See all the peak wind gusts from Sunday afternoon below:
