Stabbing suspect convicted in US District Court Trial

SHAYNE KYLE ARMAJO, age 34, from Kinnear, Wyoming, went on trial for charges of assault resulting in serious bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm on February 16, 2021. His trial was held in U.S. District Court in Casper, Wyoming, with Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl presiding.

A federal grand jury indicted Armajo in November of 2020 on the charges filed against him. The indictment alleged that October 14, 2020 while on the Wind River Indian Reservation Armajo left the victim on the side of the road after beating and stabbing him. A passing motorist found the victim and was able to contact EMS who transported him to the hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and blood loss.

After a trial lasting two days Armajo was found guilty on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily harm. That count carries a possible prison sentence of up to ten years, a fine of $250,000, and thirty-six months of supervised release. Armajo will have a pre-sentence investigation conducted and is scheduled to be sentenced on a later date. The government was represented by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

–US Attorney’s Office Media Release