Pavillion Town Clerk charged with theft

Ninth District Circuit Court Update from last week:

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 10th in a case where the Pavillion Town Clerk has been charged with aggravated theft after a number of fraudulent financial transaction were discovered on the town’s books.

Advertisement

According to court document, Rebecca “Becky” Milleson, also known as Rebecca Hatcher, is facing the felony charges for taking $34,399.67 via 11 town checks. The checks were made payable to Milleson. The total missing funds were repaid to the town at the end of January.

Advertisement

Officials were alerted to the alleged fraudulent activity by the town’s bank.

The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years imprisonment and a fine of no more than $10,000.