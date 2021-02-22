Nineteen new Covid-19 cases, over 3,800 recovered

Fremont County saw a reduction of Active Covid-19 cases with new recoveries reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. As of Friday, the county had 112 active cases, down from 128 at week’s end last Thursday. There were 19 new infections reported on Friday, including the 13th positive case at Riverton High School. Lander Schools reported 9 current active cases with three new student infections and one new staff infection. There were no new cases reported in Hot Springs and Washakie counties.

Fremont County has the most number of active cases in the state, 12 more than Teton County and 25 more than Carbon County. See the last counts in the graphics below: