Nineteen new Covid-19 cases, over 3,800 recovered

Article Updated: February 22, 2021
People without symptoms can shed the virus through breathing, talking, singing and coughing, which is why public health officials ask the public to be proactive and wear at cloth mask. Image: Pixabay.com

Fremont County saw a reduction of Active Covid-19 cases with new recoveries reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. As of Friday, the county had 112 active cases, down from 128 at week’s end last Thursday. There were 19 new infections reported on Friday, including the 13th positive case at Riverton High School. Lander Schools reported 9 current active cases with three new student infections and one new staff infection. There were no new cases reported in Hot Springs and Washakie counties.

Fremont County has the most number of active cases in the state, 12 more than Teton County and 25 more than Carbon County. See the last counts in the graphics below:

  • Active Covid-19 cases in each Wyoming County: WDH

