Monday will be Very Windy, Warmer

Expect high winds over the much of the area today with a High Wind Warning in effect for multiple locations. Temperatures look to be above normal. For tonight, several inches of snow are possible across the western mountains.

Today’s high temperatures will mostly be in the mid to low 40s across the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, except at Dubois and Jeffrey Citty where a high of 39 is forecast.

Peak wind gusts today are expected to top out at 61 mph in Riverton, 58 mph at Dubois, 51 mph at Jeffrey City and 30 mph at Shoshoni. Winds in the Bighorn Basin will be in the 20s.