High wind gust rips roof off of Riverton Business

Article Updated: February 22, 2021
The roof at 1118 North Federal was caught in a gust of wind and it blew over the front of the building. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The roof at Extra Care Auto at 1118 North Federal Boulevard in Riverton was peeled back by the high winds landing on a pickup truck parked in the front of the business. A second roof under the peeled back section remained intact.

The peeled back roof landed on a pickup truck parked in front of Extra Care Auto and the building’s parking lot. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

