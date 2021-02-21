Riverton 6-0 in Quad Play; Shoshoni tops Wind River; Chiefs roll; Rams lose in OT

Wyoming Indian Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs remained undefeated Thursday night with a 65-50 win over Big Piney while the Chiefs lost to the Punchers 77-51 in Southwest Conference play. Friday night the Lady Chiefs went up a division and lost to Lovell 50 to 46 for their first loss of the season.At Senior Day Saturday at Ethete, the Chiefs topped the St. Stephens boys 78-56.

Thermopolis Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Thermopolis Boys ran past Newcastle 80 to 69 Thursday night but the Lady Cats lost to the Doggies 44-29.

Wind River Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Cougar boys outscored the St. Stephens Eagles 97-66 in the Eagles first game of the year at Pavillion Friday night. The Lady Cougars did not play. Saturday the Shoshoni Lady Blue and Wranglers came to town and swept the Cougs, the Shoshoni Girls winning 51 to 26 and the Wrangler boys held a late Wind River rally at bay to win 48-46.

Riverton Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines both earned victories against Rock Springs Thursday night, the Girls winning 28-19 and the Boys taking a 62-51 decision. On Saturday, The Wolverines stayed perfect in their quadrant with a season sweep over the Mustangs. It was Riverton 49 Natrona County 47. The Lady Wolverines, however, had a tough start falling behind 39-1 and lost to the NC Fillies 78-8.

Shoshoni Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday, the Wranglers posted a 50 to 29 win over Riverside 29 and the Lady Blue won 46 to 40 . Saturday Shoshoni’s Lady Blue and Wranglers defeated Wind River’s Boys and Girls 51-26 and the Boys staved off a late Cougar rally to win by two, 48-46.

Dubois Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Dubois Rams defeated the Midwest Oilers in the boys game Friday 72-21 with the Rams’ Max Claar and Jaryd Wells both hit 1000 career points. The Lady Rams lost to the Lady Oilers 40 to 35. Saturday, Dubois traveled to Meeteetse and lost in overtime, 65-60 while the Lady Rams dropped a 61-25 decision to the Lady Longhorns.

St. Stephens Boys Schedule:

Friday the Eagles lost in their first game of the season at Wind River 97-66. Saturday the Eagles played Wyoming Indian closer, but still lost 78-56.

Lander Valley/ Worland Boys and Girls:

Boys: #2 Worland 66, #5 Lander 54

Girls: #5 Worland 36 #3 Lander 34

Scores Courtesy of Wind River Radio Network and Wyopreps.com