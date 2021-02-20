Western Mountains under Winter Weather Warning Saturday

Heavy snow occurring at Jackson Hole Airport at 8 AM 2/19. The winter weather advisory has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for the far west thru this afternoon. The heaviest snow will occur through noon.

Jackson Hole Airport Parking Lot: NWS image

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Riverton WY, 720 AM MST, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Significant Snow over far Western Wyoming Today

Another storm system will bring significant snowfall across far western Wyoming through the day today. Snow has spread across southern portions and continue through the rest of the morning. Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across the south, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

The weekend and early week forecasts for the Wind River and Bighorn basins is copied below:

Riverton Forecast:

Lander Forecast:

Dubois Forecast:

Thermopolis Forecast:

Worland Forecast: