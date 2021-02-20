Lander Valley Tiger Tankers en route to 25th Consecutive State Swimming Title

The Lander Tigers are in complete control of the 2021 Class 3A Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships after the first day in Laramie.

In the prelims, Lander had the top qualifying time or score in nine of the 12 events on Friday.

Junior Jonny Kulow had the fastest time in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Kulow set a new 3A state record in the IM with a time of 1:51.10, which broke the old mark he set last year of 1:54.55. He just missed the fly record by 0.09 seconds.

Story Courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Kulow’s teammates, Dylan Huelskamp (200 free), Brennen Blackburn (100 free), Brayden Brown (500 free), and Nolan McFadden (100 back) also had the top qualifying time in the preliminary round.

The Tigers have the top qualifying spot for the championship finals on Saturday in all three relays. Lander’s 200 free relays broke its own 3A state record (1:25.75), set earlier this year, with a time of 1:24.74.

The Tigers are seeking their 25th consecutive Class 3A boys’ state title in swimming and diving.

The three other event leaders heading into Saturday’s finals are Buffalo’s John Wonka in the 50 free (21.43 seconds), Braxton Cordova from Green River in diving (323.55 points), and defending state champion Nate Johnston of Powell in the breaststroke (59.77 seconds).