Warriors Sweep Tigers; Wind River, Shoshoni and Dubois Boys get wins Friday night

Wyoming Indian Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs remained undefeated Thursday night with a 65-50 win over Big Piney while the Chiefs lost to the Punchers 77-51 in Southwest Conference play. Friday night the Lady Chiefs went up a division and lost to Lovell 50 to 46 for their first loss of the season.

Today, Saturday from Ethete, it’s Senior Day with live video on WyoToday’s YouTube and Facebook pages around 2:30, 2:45 p.m. then about 3 p.m., it’s the Chiefs vs. St. Stephens boys.

Thermopolis Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Thermopolis Boys ran past Newcastle 80 to 69 Thursday night but the Lady Cats lost to the Doggies 44-29.

Wind River Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Cougar boys outscored the St. Stephens Eagles 97-66 in the Eagles first game of the year at Pavillion Friday night. The Lady Cougars did not play. Saturday the Lady Cougars and Cougars will host long-time rival Shoshoni’s Lady Blue and Wranglers at 1:30 and 3 p.m. with the radio broadcast on KWYW, 99.1.

Riverton Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines both earned victories against Rock Springs Thursday night, the Girls winning 28-19 and the Boys taking a 62-51 decision. This Saturday afternoon, Riverton hosts Casper Natrona at 2 and 3:30 p.m. on KTAK, 93.9 plus live video at Wyotoday.com.

Shoshoni Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday, the Wranglers posted a 50 to 29 win over Riverside 29 and the Lady Blue won 46 to 40 . Saturday Shoshoni travels cross-county to meet the Wind River Lady Cougars and Cougars with games at 1:30 and 3 p.m. at the Cougar Den in Pavillion. Today’s games will be on KWYW, 99.1.

Dubois Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Dubois Ram defeated the Midwest Oilers in the boys game 72-21 with the Rams’ Max Claar and Jaryd Wells both hit 1000 career points. RThe Lady Rams lost to the Lady Oilers 40 to 35. Today, Saturday, Dubois travels to Meeteetse for games at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

St. Stephens Boys Schedule:

Friday the Eagles lost in their first game of the season at Wind River 97-66. Saturday, the Eagles travel to Ethete to face the Wyoming Indian Chiefs with the broadcast and video livestream on KFCW 93.1 and Wyotoday.com estimated to start about 3 p.m. after the WIHS Senior Player recognition ceremony.

Lander Valley/ Worland Boys and Girls:

Boys: #2 Worland 66, #5 Lander 54

Girls: #5 Worland 36 #3 Lander 34

Scores Courtesy of Wind River Radio Network and Wyopreps.com