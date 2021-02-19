Velma St. Clair Chavez, age 90, passed away at her home in Fort Washakie, WY on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Wake services will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 beginning at 6 PM at 29 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie, Wyoming

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Shoshone Episcopal Mission, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Burial will follow in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Please follow the COVID-19 guidelines with facial coverings and social distancing.

