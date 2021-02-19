Reservation Vaccination Appointments Available; Patient Transport has resumed

The Wind River Community Health Center Clinics at Arapahoe, Ethete and Riverton are now urging Reservation residents and employees at Tribal Offices and Casinos to make appointments for Covid-19 Vaccinations. Those calling must be over 18 years of age.

Advertisement

“We have open slots to fill,” said Lisa Yawakia on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Thursday. “We have the Moderna vaccine at all three of our clinics and we don’t want any of the vaccines to go to waste” The telephone number to make an appointment is 856-9281.

Advertisement

Yawakia also noted that transportation services for appointments have resumed, but with Covid-19 precautions in effect. “We are only taking symptom free passengers in limited numbers,” she said. “The vans are being sanitized after each use.”