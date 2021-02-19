Riverton, Lady Chiefs & Thermop win Thursday games; Weekend schedule

Wyoming Indian Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs remained undefeated Thursday night with a 65-50 win over Big Piney while the Chiefs lost to the Punchers 77-51 in Southwest Conference play. Friday, Feb. 19, the Lady Chiefs hit the road vs. the Lovell Lady Bulldogs at 4 p.m. you can hear the game on KFCW 93.1 and watch live video at Wyotoday.com. Tomorrow, Saturday from Ethete, it’s Senior Day. The Lady Chiefs take on the Worland JV at 1:30 p.m. Then, it’s Senior Day live video on WyoToday’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Then about 3 p.m., it’s the Chiefs vs. St. Stephens boys.

Thermopolis Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Thermopolis Boys ran past Newcastle 80 to 69 Thursday night but the Lady Cats lost to the Doggies 44-29.

Wind River Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday the Cougar boys will entertain St. Stephens at 6:00 p.m. with the radio broadcast on KWYW, 99.1. Saturday the Lady Cougars and Cougars will host long-time rival Shoshoni’s Lady Blue and Wranglers, the games also on KWYW at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Riverton Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines both earned victories against Rock Springs last night, the Girls winning 28-19 and the Boys taking a 62-51 decision. Saturday afternoon, Riverton hosts Casper Natrona at 2 and 3:30 on KTAK, 93.9 plus live video at Wyotoday.com.

Shoshoni Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday, Riverside at the Lady Blue and Wranglers with games at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday Shoshoni travels cross-county to meet the Wind River Lady Cougars and Cougars with games at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday’s games will be on KWYW, 99.1.

Dubois Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Rams and Rams will be on the Road Friday at Midwest with games at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dubois travels to Meeteetse for games at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

St. Stephens Boys Schedule:

Friday the Eagles will play their first game at Wind River with a 5:30 start and the broadcast on KWYW, 99.1 from Pavillion. Saturday, the Eagles travel to Ethete to face the Wyoming Indian Chiefs with the broadcast and video livestream on KFCW 93.1 and Wyotoday.com estimated to start about 3 p.m. after the WIHS Senior Player recognition ceremony.

Lander Valley/ Worland Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Tigers and Tigers are at Worland Friday with games at 6 and 7:30.