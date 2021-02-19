Governor condemned Racist incident on Zoom Discussion

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement on the racist disruption that occurred earlier this week during a Zoom discussion that was part of the University of Wyoming’s Black History Month activities. UW’s response to the incident may be found here:

“I am saddened and angered that anyone would invade a constructive educational moment with such vile sentiments of hate, and adamantly condemn these atrocious actions. The degenerates who committed this act should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their faceless cowardice and reprehensible behavior. Wyoming’s Constitution is clear and unambiguous. In assuring the rights of all “its citizens shall be without distinction of race, color, sex or any circumstance.”

“As I have stated previously, Wyoming is not, and never will be, a place where bigotry and hatred is tolerated, and I am committed to ensuring it is welcoming to all. I support the investigation that has been opened into these events and I hope that the perpetrators are held accountable.”

