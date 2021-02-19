County’s Coronavirus Count updated now 128 active cases

The Wyoming Department of Health Thursday said Fremont County had seen 2 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. The total number of active cases increased by one from 127 to 128. One week ago the active case count was at 111. Washakie County reported four active cases and Hot Springs County reported two active Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Washakie County also reported one new infection and there were no new infections in Hot Springs County.

The Wyoming Hospital Association reported one Covid-19 patient was hospitalized in Lander with none in either Thermopolis or Worland.







According to the Wyoming Department of Health as of Tuesday, Fremont County had received 5,675 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 4,762 had been administered. The county had also received 2,550 second doses of which 2,233 had been given. Riverton High School Principal John Griffith Wednesday reported the 10th

and 11th positive Covid-19 infection at his school. At Fremont County School District #1 in Lander, its dashboard reported nine active cases in its K-12 schools with one new infection reported among staff members and three new positives among students. Central Wyoming College’s dashboard reported 11 active cases.

Covid-19 vaccinations are currently available on the Wind River Reservation from the Wind River Family and Community Health Center clinics at Arapahoe, Ethete and Riverton. call 856-9281 for an appointment.