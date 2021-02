Dry conditions will prevail across the area today according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Temperatures will be warmer then they have been but they’re still below normal. Snow returns to the mountains to start the weekend.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Bighorn and Wind River basins. Tonight’s lows will be in the low single digits, except at Shoshoni where the overnight temperature will plunge to one below.