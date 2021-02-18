Rustler Men Lose in OT to Western Nebraska Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 15th, the Central Wyoming College Rustlers hosted Western Nebraska Community College. It was quite a physical game resulting in 48 total fouls, 24 fouls on each team.

The Rustlers found themselves down at the half 38-56 but a furious comeback resulted in CWC tying it up in the end from a shot by Abdi Dahir with 19 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime. The Rustlers were outscored in the extra period and CWC fell to the Cougars 113-102. The Rustlers are now at an overall 1-7 record.

A’Jahni Levias led the Rustlers scoring 23 points, followed by Abdi Dahir, who scored 20 points. Both Jaylen Searles and Jaylon Gentry contributed 17 points each. Defensively, Kadyn Koch had a total of five rebounds, four of which were defensive rebounds, along with A’Jahni Levias, who also had four defensive rebounds out of his five total. Jack Chlumack led the team in steals with four total steals, followed by Jaylen Searles, who had three steals throughout the game.

Up Next: CWC will be hosting Northwest College on Wednesday, February 24th, at 7:30 pm MST.

–Story By: Jade Martinez