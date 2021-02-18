High School Basketball action begins tonight with RHS, WIHS and THS

NOTE: Due to a late schedule change, Riverton’s boys and girls games with Rock Springs have been moved up to TODAY. See the RHS Schedules below:

Wyoming Indian Boys and Girls Schedule:

This Thursday evening from Big Piney, the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and Chiefs will play at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Southwest Conference play. You can hear the game on KFCW 93.1 and watch live video at Wyotoday.com. Tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, the Lady Chiefs hit the road vs. the Lovell Lady Bulldogs with the broadcast and video at 4 p.m. Saturday from Ethete, it’s Senior Day. The Lady Chiefs take on the Worland JV at 1:30 p.m. Then, it’s Senior Day live video on WyoToday’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Then about 3 p.m., it’s the Chiefs vs. St. Stephens boys.

Thermopolis Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Cats and Cats today, Thursday, will be playing Newcastle with games at 4:30 and 6 p.m. on KDNO, 101.7

Wind River Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday the Cougar boys will entertain St. Stephens at 6:00 p.m. with the radio broadcast on KWYW, 99.1. Saturday the Lady Cougars and Cougars will host long-time rival Shoshoni’s Lady Blue and Wranglers, the games also on KWYW at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Riverton Boys and Girls Schedule: NOTE NEW GAME DATE

The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines games against Rock Springs are set TONIGHT (Thursday) for 6 and 7:30 p .m. on KTAK, 93.9 plus live video at Wyotoday.com. Then on Saturday afternoon, Riverton hosts Casper Natrona at 2 and 3:30 with the radio and video feed the same as Friday’s.

Shoshoni Boys and Girls Schedule:

Friday, Riverside at the Lady Blue and Wranglers with games at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday Shoshoni travels cross-county to meet the Wind River Lady Cougars and Cougars with games at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday’s games will be on KWYW, 99.1.

Dubois Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Rams and Rams will be on the Road Friday at Midwest with games at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dubois travels to Meeteetse for games at 3:30 and 5 p.m.

St. Stephens Boys Schedule:

Friday the Eagles will play their first game at Wind River with a 5:30 start and the broadcast on KWYW, 99.1 from Pavillion. Saturday, the Eagles travel to Ethete to face the Wyoming Indian Chiefs with the broadcast and video livestream on KFCW 93.1 and Wyotoday.com estimated to start about 3 p.m. after the WIHS Senior Player recognition ceremony.

Lander Valley/ Worland Boys and Girls Schedule:

The Lady Tigers and Tigers are at Worland with games at 6 and 7:30.