Severin 12th at The Prestige Collegiate Golf Tourney

The Wyoming Cowboys concluded their first collegiate tournament in almost a year on Wednesday and sophomore Tyler Severin finished off a strong week with a 12th-place showing among 120 of the nation’s top college golfers at The Prestige being played at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Severin shot a 73 (+2) in the third and final round of the tournament to post a 214 (+1) three-round total.

Arizona and North Carolina finished the 56 holes with identical team scores of 848 (-4). The individual title saw three players tie for first place at the end of regulation with three-round totals of 209 (-4). Those three golfers were Trevor Werbylo of Arizona, Jacob Skov Olesen of TCU and Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

As a team, the Cowboys shot a 304 (+20) in the final round and ended the tournament in 23rd place out of 24 teams with a 56-hole total of 895 (+43).

The tournament began with nine of the 24 teams in the field ranked among the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 50 teams in the nation. Arizona was ranked No. 8 in the country entering the week, while North Carolina was ranked No. 32.

The other four Cowboys in the lineup at The Prestige were: sophomore Jared Edeen, who tied for 72nd at 222 (+9); junior Carl Underwood, who tied for 103rd at 228 (+15); sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham, tied for 115th at 234 (+21); and senior Dan Starzinski, who finished in 118th at 235 (+22).

Separate from the team competition that was played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, there was also a group of individual golfers who played at The Prestige Individual Invitational at Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta. Wyoming redshirt freshman Liam Clancy tied for 25th place out of 45 individual golfers, with a 56-hole total of 217 (+1).

Next up for the Wyoming Cowboys is their own Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate this Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Team Standings (Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

1. Arizona 283-280-285=848 (-4)

North Carolina 282-286-280=848 (-4)

3. Pepperdine 281-279-289=849 (-3)

4. Arizona State 276-287-291=854 (+2)

5. SMU 285-284-291=860 (+8)

6. Stanford 292-297-276=865 (+13)

7. TCU 289-288-289=866 (+14)

8. Texas Tech 293-281-295=869 (+17)

9. San Diego State 290-293-287=870 (+18)

10. Long Beach State 289-290-294=873 (+21)

Oregon State 291-286-296=873 (+21)

12. Northwestern 291-287-296=874 (+22)

13. UC Davis 287-304-284=875 (+23)

14. USC 287-299-291=877 (+25)

15. Nevada 287-294-298=879 (+27)

Cal Poly 291-301-287=879 (+27)

17. Iowa State 289-296-295=880 (+28)

18. Marquette 286-299-296=881 (+29)

19. California 288-290-304=882 (+30)

20. Oregon 288-301-293=883 (+31)

Colorado 295-289-300=883 (+31)

22. Denver 297-296-294=887 (+35)

23. Wyoming 291-300-304=895 (+43)

24. UCLA 299-302-295=896 (+44)

Wyoming Cowboys (Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

Tie 12th Tyler Severin 69-72-73=214 (+1)

Tie 72nd Jared Edeen 73-75-74=222 (+9)

Tie 103rd Carl Underwood 74-77-77=228 (+15)

Tie 115th Kirby Coe-Kirkham 75-79-80=234 (+21)

118th Dan Starzinski 78-76-81=235 (+22)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals (Played on Coral Mountain Golf Club, separate from Team Competition)

Tie 25th Liam Clancy 68-71-78=217 (+1)

