Severin 12th at The Prestige Collegiate Golf Tourney

Article Updated: February 18, 2021
UW's Tyler Severin placed 12th at The Prestige Tournament at La Quinta in California. UW Media Athletics

The Wyoming Cowboys concluded their first collegiate tournament in almost a year on Wednesday and sophomore Tyler Severin finished off a strong week with a 12th-place showing among 120 of the nation’s top college golfers at The Prestige being played at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.  Severin shot a 73 (+2) in the third and final round of the tournament to post a 214 (+1) three-round total.  

Arizona and North Carolina finished the 56 holes with identical team scores of 848 (-4).  The individual title saw three players tie for first place at the end of regulation with three-round totals of 209 (-4).  Those three golfers were Trevor Werbylo of Arizona, Jacob Skov Olesen of TCU and Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

As a team, the Cowboys shot a 304 (+20) in the final round and ended the tournament in 23rd place out of 24 teams with a 56-hole total of 895 (+43).

The tournament began with nine of the 24 teams in the field ranked among the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 50 teams in the nation.  Arizona was ranked No. 8 in the country entering the week, while North Carolina was ranked No. 32. 

The other four Cowboys in the lineup at The Prestige were: sophomore Jared Edeen, who tied for 72nd at 222 (+9); junior Carl Underwood, who tied for 103rd at 228 (+15); sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham, tied for 115th at 234 (+21); and senior Dan Starzinski, who finished in 118th at 235 (+22). 

Separate from the team competition that was played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, there was also a group of individual golfers who played at The Prestige Individual Invitational at Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta.  Wyoming redshirt freshman Liam Clancy tied for 25th place out of 45 individual golfers, with a 56-hole total of 217 (+1). 

Next up for the Wyoming Cowboys is their own Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate this Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Team Standings (Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

1.   Arizona                               283-280-285=848 (-4)

      North Carolina                    282-286-280=848 (-4)

3.   Pepperdine                         281-279-289=849 (-3)

4.   Arizona State                      276-287-291=854 (+2)

5.   SMU                                   285-284-291=860 (+8)

6.   Stanford                             292-297-276=865 (+13)

7.   TCU                                    289-288-289=866 (+14)

8.   Texas Tech                          293-281-295=869 (+17)

9.   San Diego State                   290-293-287=870 (+18)

10.  Long Beach State                289-290-294=873 (+21)

      Oregon State                      291-286-296=873 (+21)

12.  Northwestern                      291-287-296=874 (+22)

13.  UC Davis                             287-304-284=875 (+23)

14.  USC                                    287-299-291=877 (+25)

15.  Nevada                               287-294-298=879 (+27)

      Cal Poly                               291-301-287=879 (+27)

17.  Iowa State                           289-296-295=880 (+28)

18.  Marquette                          286-299-296=881 (+29)

19.  California                            288-290-304=882 (+30)

20.  Oregon                               288-301-293=883 (+31)

      Colorado                             295-289-300=883 (+31)

22. Denver                                297-296-294=887 (+35)

23.  Wyoming                           291-300-304=895 (+43)

24. UCLA                                  299-302-295=896 (+44)

Wyoming Cowboys (Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

Tie 12th      Tyler Severin           69-72-73=214 (+1)

Tie 72nd     Jared Edeen            73-75-74=222 (+9)

Tie 103rd    Carl Underwood      74-77-77=228 (+15)

Tie 115th    Kirby Coe-Kirkham 75-79-80=234 (+21)

118th          Dan Starzinski         78-76-81=235 (+22)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals (Played on Coral Mountain Golf Club, separate from Team Competition)

Tie 25th      Liam Clancy             68-71-78=217 (+1)

