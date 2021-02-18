Covid-19 Infections increase across Fremont County

According to the Wyoming Department of Health as of Tuesday, Fremont County had received 5,675 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 4,762 had been administered. The county had also received 2,550 second doses of which 2,233 had been given. Riverton High School Principal John Griffith yesterday reported the 10th

and 11th positive Covid-19 infection at his school. At Fremont County School District #1 in Lander, its dashboard reported eight current active cases in its K-12 schools with two new infections reported among staff members and two new positives among students. Central Wyoming College’s dashboard reported 11 active cases on campus, all of which are in quarantine.

The Wyoming Department of Health yesterday said Fremont County had seen 13 new infections since Monday. The total number of active cases, however, increased to 127 from 111 on Friday.