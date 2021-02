Scattered snow showers are likely today across the northern part of the state. It’ll be dry everywhere else with more seasonal temperatures. Temperatures continue to warm toward normal and snow makes its return toward the weekend.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Bighorn and Wind River basins. Tonight’s lows will be in the low single digits, except at Shoshoni where the overnight temperature will plunge to one below.