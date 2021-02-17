Mar 10, 1936 – Feb 14, 2021

Memorial services for Vivian Dorothy Taylor Phillips, 84, will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., February 18, 2021.

Mrs. Phillips passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on March 10, 1936, in Robertson, Wyoming, daughter of Albert F. and Cleone E. (Branson) Day.

Vivian attended Garden School from 1942 until 1950 and Tracy High School in Tracy, California from 1950 until she graduated in 1954.

On February 12, 1955, Vivian married Verne A. Taylor in the Evanston Presbyterian Church. Verne passed away on September 12, 1980. On September 5, 1981, Vivian married Jimmie Phillips in Las Vegas, NV. Jimmie passed away on February 24, 2018.

For over 32 years, Vivian worked as a food service manager for Ashgrove School.

Vivian was a member of the Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Rebekah Lodge.

She enjoyed walking, reading, sewing and traveling as well as spending time at their cabin in Atlantic City.

Survivors include her daughters, Tina (John) Dvergsdal of Riverton, Carrie (Jenney) Taylor of Ohio and Toni (John) Barton of Riverton; brother, Andrew C. Day of Las Vegas, NV; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Verne Taylor and Jimmie Phillips.

Memorials may be made to United Presbyterian Church in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

