Vaccine appointments filled quickly; Active Infections dropped again

As of 11 a.m. this morning, nearly all appointments had been filled for Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care. The clinics issued a call on Monday that appointments were available, and according to a spokesperson this morning, most had been filled and the two clinics had been barraged with calls.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health as of Tuesday, Fremont County had received 5,675 first doses, of which 4,762 had been administered. The county had also received 2,550 second doses of which 2,233 had been given.

Advertisement

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith on Monday reported the 8th and 9th positive Covid-19 infection at his school while the Wyoming Department of Health yesterday said Fremont County had seen 33 new infections since last Friday. The total number of active cases, however, fell to 111 as more recoveries were noted.

At Fremont County School District #1 in Lander, its dashboard reported eight current active cases in its K-12 schools with two new infections reported among staff members and two new positives among students.

The Covid-19 related death count for the county increased by one this week, to 81 with the death of a county woman earlier this year and just reported to the Department of Health.

Advertisement

At Tuesday’s Fremont County Commissioners meeting, Chairman Travis Becker noted that it was his opinion that the pandemic locally had reached a plateau, noting that there were no new hospitalizations in the county and the dropping number of active cases.

The total number of first vaccine doses received in Hot Springs County as of Tuesday was 700, and from those vials, 730 doses were administered. The number of second doses received was 400 with 303 administered.

In Washakie County, 1,100 first doses had been received and from those, 1,176 doses had been given. Officials there were able to extract more doses per vial than originally thought. There have been 600 second doses received in Washakie County with 404 of those administered.

State and local public health officials continue to advise residents to take precautions when outside or in an enclosed space by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing of six feet between individuals, washing hands frequently and staying home if feeling ill.