Shooting Suspect in Custody; One injured flown out for specialized medical care

UPDATED Thursday morning, Feb. 18th

A 23-year-old male suspect is in custody in Lander following a shooting at a Jefferson Street Apartment on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lander Police Department, the victim has only been identified as a 31-year-old male who was given emergency treatment at the Lander Hospital before being flown from the county for specialized treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The LPD said the case is under investigation with potential charges being reviewed by the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

A shots fired call was received by the dispatch center at 3:27 p.m. from the 100 block of Jefferson Street. A portion of that block was sealed off by police during their initial investigation. No other details were released.

The original release from the LPD: