Cowboy Golfer Five Shots from tournament lead

Cowboy sophomore Tyler Severin fired a one-over par round of 72 on Tuesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, Calif., to finish the second round just five shots out of the tournament lead. Severin will enter Wednesday’s final round with a 141 (-1) total. The Cowboys posted a second round team score of 300 (+16) and are tied for 20th place with host UC Davis at 591 (+23)

Severin is chasing tournament leader Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, who has sole possession of first place at 136 (-6). Pepperdine has a two-round total of 560 (-8) and holds the team lead by three strokes over Arizona State and Arizona, who are both a 563 (-5).

“Obviously we didn’t play as well today as a team, but it is good experience for us to play a tough course like this,” said Joe Jensen, UW Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach. “Overall, I see some good things from the guys. We just need to make better decisions. Not playing in a competitive tournament for a year, you miss having to make those course management decisions and today we needed to make some better decisions.

“It is great to see Tyler (Severin) play so well. It is a great example of a young guy learning from playing in this tournament last year and making adjustments necessary to improve. Last year, this golf course intimidated him a little bit, but now he has learned from his experiences and is playing really well.

“This course takes a lot out of a player. It is a very difficult golf course. You have to be very disciplined off the tee, and we weren’t as disciplined today as we needed to be. If you’re not in the fairway, you’re going to be in a bush on this course. When you add in the quality of this field, we are definitely being tested. But I think that is good. We’re going to get better from this experience. I want for us to come back tomorrow and play a nice competitive round to finish up the tournament.”

The Prestige is being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta. In addition to Severin, Wyoming’s other four players competing include: sophomore Jared Edeen, who is tied for 68th at 148 (+6); junior Carl Underwood, who is tied for 88th at 151 (+9); and sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham and senior Dan Starzinski, who are tied for 107th at 154 (+12).

Arizona State leads in the team competition. The No. 9 ranked Sun Devils fired an opening round 276 (-8). They lead No. 12 ranked Pepperdine by five strokes. Pepperdine shot a 281 (-3). The individual leader is David Puig of Arizona State, who posted a first round score of 64 (-7) to lead three other golfers by three strokes.

Separate from the team competition being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, there is also a group of individual golfers playing at The Prestige Individual Invitational at Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta. Wyoming redshirt freshman Liam Clancy is tied for eighth place entering Wednesday’s final round at 139 (-5). Clancy trails leader Hazen Newman of Oklahoma State by seven strokes. Newman sits at 132 (-12).

Wyoming is scheduled to tee off in the final round of The Prestige beginning at 7:45 a.m., Mountain Time (6:45 a.m., Pacific Time) on Wednesday and will play with Oregon and UC Davis. The Greg Norman Course at PGA West measures 7,100 yards and plays to a Par 71.

Team Standings ((Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

1. Pepperdine 281-279=560 (-8)

2. Arizona 283-280=563 (-5)

Arizona State 276-287=563 (-5)

4. North Carolina 282-286=568 (Even)

5. SMU 285-284=569 (+1)

6. Texas Tech 293-281=574 (+6)

7. TCU 289-288=577 (+9)

Oregon State 291-286=577 (+9)

9. Northwestern 291-287=578 (+10)

California 288-290=578 (+10)

11. Long Beach State 289-290=579 (+11)

12. Nevada 287-294=581 (+13)

13. San Diego State 290-293=583 (+15)

Colorado 295-289=583 (+15)

15. Marquette 286-299=585 (+17)

Iowa State 289-296=585 (+17)

17. USC 287-299=586 (+18)

18. Stanford 292-297=589 (+21)

19. Oregon 288-301=590 (+22)

20. Wyoming 291-300=591 (+23)

UC Davis 287-304=591 (+23)

22. Cal Poly 291-301=592 (+24)

23. Denver 297-296=593 (+25)

24. UCLA 299-302=601 (+33)

Wyoming Cowboys

Tie 10 Tyler Severin 69-72=141 (-1)

Tie 68 Jared Edeen 73-75=148 (+6)

Tie 88 Carl Underwood 74-77=151 (+9)

Tie 107 Dan Starzinski 78-76=154 (+12)

Tie 107 Kirby Coe-Kirkham 75-79=154 (+12)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals (Played on Coral Mountain Golf Cllub, separate from Team Competition)

Tie 8th Liam Clancy 68-71=139 (-5)