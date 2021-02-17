Breaking News

Cowboy Golfer Five Shots from tournament lead

Article Updated: February 17, 2021
Tyler Severin, UW Media Athletics

Cowboy sophomore Tyler Severin fired a one-over par round of 72 on Tuesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, Calif., to finish the second round just five shots out of the tournament lead.  Severin will enter Wednesday’s final round with a 141 (-1) total.  The Cowboys posted a second round team score of 300 (+16) and are tied for 20th place with host UC Davis at 591 (+23)

Severin is chasing tournament leader Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, who has sole possession of first place at 136 (-6).  Pepperdine has a two-round total of 560 (-8) and holds the team lead by three strokes over Arizona State and Arizona, who  are both a 563 (-5). 

“Obviously we  didn’t play as well today as a team, but it is good experience for us to play a tough course like this,” said Joe Jensen, UW Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach.  “Overall, I see some good things from the guys.  We just need to make better decisions.  Not playing in a competitive tournament for a year, you miss having to make those course management decisions and today we needed to make some better decisions.

“It is great to see Tyler (Severin) play so well.  It is a great example of a young guy learning from playing in this tournament last year and making adjustments necessary to improve.  Last year, this golf course intimidated him a little bit, but now he has learned from his experiences and is playing really well.

“This course takes a lot out of a player.  It is a very difficult golf course.  You have to be very disciplined off the tee, and we weren’t as disciplined today as we needed to be.  If you’re not in the fairway, you’re going to be in a bush on this course.  When you add in the quality of this field, we are definitely being tested.  But I think that is good.  We’re going to get better from this experience.  I want for us to come back tomorrow and play a nice competitive round to finish up the tournament.” 

The Prestige is being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta.  In addition to Severin, Wyoming’s other four players competing include: sophomore Jared Edeen, who is tied for 68th at 148 (+6); junior Carl Underwood, who is tied for 88th at 151 (+9); and sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham and senior Dan Starzinski, who are tied for 107th at 154 (+12). 

Arizona State leads in the team competition.  The No. 9 ranked Sun Devils fired an opening round 276 (-8).  They lead No. 12 ranked Pepperdine by five strokes.  Pepperdine shot a 281 (-3).  The individual leader is David Puig of Arizona State, who posted a first round score of 64 (-7) to lead three other golfers by three strokes.

Separate from the team competition being played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, there is also a group of individual golfers playing at The Prestige Individual Invitational at Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta.  Wyoming redshirt freshman Liam Clancy is tied for eighth place entering Wednesday’s final round at 139 (-5).  Clancy trails leader Hazen Newman of Oklahoma State by seven strokes.  Newman sits at 132 (-12).

Wyoming is scheduled to tee off in the final round of The Prestige beginning at 7:45 a.m., Mountain Time (6:45 a.m., Pacific Time) on Wednesday and will play with Oregon and UC Davis.  The Greg Norman Course at PGA West measures 7,100 yards and plays to a Par 71.

Team Standings ((Played on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West)

1.   Pepperdine                         281-279=560 (-8)

2.   Arizona                               283-280=563 (-5)

      Arizona State                      276-287=563 (-5)

4.   North Carolina                    282-286=568 (Even)

5.   SMU                                   285-284=569 (+1)

6.   Texas Tech                          293-281=574 (+6)

7.   TCU                                    289-288=577 (+9)

      Oregon State                      291-286=577 (+9)

9.   Northwestern                      291-287=578 (+10)

      California                            288-290=578 (+10)

11.  Long Beach State                289-290=579 (+11)

12.  Nevada                               287-294=581 (+13)

13.  San Diego State                   290-293=583 (+15)

      Colorado                             295-289=583 (+15)

15.  Marquette                          286-299=585 (+17)

      Iowa State                           289-296=585 (+17)

17.  USC                                    287-299=586 (+18)

18.  Stanford                             292-297=589 (+21)

19.  Oregon                               288-301=590 (+22)

20.  Wyoming                           291-300=591 (+23)

      UC Davis                             287-304=591 (+23)

22.  Cal Poly                               291-301=592 (+24)

23. Denver                                297-296=593 (+25)

24. UCLA                                  299-302=601 (+33)

Wyoming Cowboys

Tie 10         Tyler Severin           69-72=141 (-1)

Tie 68         Jared Edeen            73-75=148 (+6)

Tie 88         Carl Underwood      74-77=151 (+9)

Tie 107       Dan Starzinski         78-76=154 (+12)

Tie 107       Kirby Coe-Kirkham 75-79=154 (+12)

Wyoming Cowboys Playing as Individuals (Played on Coral Mountain Golf Cllub, separate from Team Competition)

Tie 8th        Liam Clancy             68-71=139 (-5)

