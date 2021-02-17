City Marijuana ordinance amended on first reading

The City of Riverton’s ordinance on the misdemeanor use and possession of marijuana was amended on first reading at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The change was an administrative one, routing misdemeanor charges to the municipal court and away from the Ninth District Circuit Court. The primary reason cited by Police Chief Eric Murphy was financial.

“The city does not receive the fines if the cases go to circuit court,” Murphy said. “We have about 72 misdemeanor cases of marijuana use and possession every year and the fines could reach up to $750 for each incident.”

Murphy identified a misdemeanor use or possession as three grams of the drug. Any amount over that is a felony, and that goes to circuit court.

Murphy said each case is different and the charge is determined by the weight of the drug confiscated. He said the RPD has a scale where the marijuana and bag it is contained in is weighed. Then the bag is weighed separately to determine exactly how much marijuana it contained.

The first reading was passed unanimously. The ordinance requires two more readings before being enacted.