City Council sets seven goals for the coming year

The Riverton City Council prepares and adopts the annual goals for the City each year and the 2021-22 goals were approved Tuesday night.

The council met on in a work session on February 9th and developed the goals, which were adopted Tuesday.

According to City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, the goals will be posted throughout city government and would be used as a guide for future efforts, including development of the next city fiscal year budget.

Tolstedt, in a memo to the council, said the goals “highlight general areas of focus with certain specific areas denoted during the development session. Additional items may be added throughout the year as Council deems appropriate.”

Budget Impact: The adoption of the annual goals does not carry any significant direct costs but will guide the development of the annual budget as well as ongoing organizational efforts.

The council’s goals are presented below: