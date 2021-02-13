Aug 19, 1965 – Feb 8, 2021

The signature and contagious laughter of Melody Williams Nelson was abruptly silenced when she passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hudson, Wyoming, Monday, on 8 February 2021, at the age of 55. She was born on 19 August 1965 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Edward Glen Williams and Carol Marie McNiven Williams, the third child and second daughter in a family that would grow to eleven children. She grew up in Lander, Wyoming, and attended South Side Elementary, Starrett Junior High, and graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1983. During her high school years, she sang in choirs, was voted “Most School Spirit,” served as Vice President of the Future Homemakers of America Club, acted in plays, and was crowned Miss Congeniality in the Winter Fair Pageant after singing in the talent portion of the competition. She graduated from Ricks College (now BYU—Idaho) with an associate degree and then earned her cosmetology license from Career Beauty College in Rexburg, Idaho.

From a young age Melody was drawn to beauty and had a taste for life’s finer things including all that sparkles. She loved to help people look their best on both the inside and the outside for their special occasions. She gave thousands of haircuts and makeup sessions which her clients and friends described as therapy sessions punctuated with wisdom and healthy doses of her trademark laugh.

Melody loved children and was unafraid to explore the world, so she combined her passions and became a very successful nanny to families in Utah, Idaho, New York, and Hawaii. Wherever she went, she spread her positivity and always planned to have fun in any setting. Her varied career matched her many interests and her love of learning: she managed several hair salons, ran Louis Lake Lodge near South Pass one summer, worked for the Supreme Court of New Mexico certifying attorneys for the state, was a representative for Ondae Hair Systems, presented at hair styling conferences, was an award-winning job coach and residential coordinator for Community Entry Services, and recently was a presenter for Younique Products. She could clearly see potential in everyone and made it her mission to help them release that potential, and she was a model of all self-improvement efforts. She was an advocate for the underdog and often went to great lengths to make sure their voice was heard. Melody was kind and thoughtful in her roles as colleague, friend, favorite aunt, wife, daughter, sister, and self-described child of God and music lover.

The love of Melody’s life was Delbert Andrew Nelson, whom she first met in high school. They shared a love of nature, and Melody was a volunteer for the US Forest Service. After a long courtship, they married and merged their lives together living mostly in and near Hudson where she and Del planned and created a beautiful living space to share. Melody collected dolls, created beautiful, detailed cross stitch art pieces, and took voice lessons. Her love for music was beyond the typical. Listening to her favorite artists and sharing them with others anchored her and provided an outlet for her emotions and aspirations.

Melody was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for all her life and enjoyed teaching children in Primary. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Marie McNiven Williams; a nephew, Tony Luciano Venzor and a niece, Anna Del Venzor.

Melody is survived by her husband, Delbert Andrew Nelson; Del’s son Brook (Bethany); her father, Edward Glen Williams; her ten siblings and their spouses: Fawn (Richard) Venzor, Forrest (Lisa) Williams, Shane (Debbie) Williams, Colt (Hauna) Williams, Lance (Shauna) Williams, Christal (Jason) DeVries, Echo (Randy) Breece, Quentin (Sarah) Williams, Misty Williams, and Autumn (Clayton) Williams-Ikler; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. As a devoted pet parent, Melody will also be missed terribly by her Yorkie, Raspberry.

The funeral for Melody Williams Nelson will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 am in Lander, Wyoming in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 653 Cascade Street followed by burial at Mount Hope Cemetery (805 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming). Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be distanced and limited with face masks required. Details for attending the service by Zoom will be posted on the Davis Funeral Home website at http://www.thedavisfuneralhome.com/ .

Immediately preceding the funeral, there will be a viewing from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the same building as the funeral, 653 Cascade Street in Lander.