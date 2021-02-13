Friday Night BB Scores

From Local high school basketball on Friday night, here are the scores:
Boys:
Riverton 46, Green River 36
Lander Valley 79, Pinedale 27
Dubois 53, Ten Sleep 36
Big Piney 58, Wind River 56 (2 Overtime periods)
Greybull 54, Shoshoni 52 (at the buzzer win for the Buffs)
Worland, 47, Lovell 44
Powell 72, Thermopolis 54
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens (Cancelled)
Girls
Green River at Riverton, Postponed
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, Cancelled
Lander Valley 42, Pinedale 28
Shoshoni 50, Greybull 24
Dubois 26, Ten Sleep 25
Big Piney 46, Wind River 10
Worland 52, Lovell 23
Saturday’s Schedule
Evanston at Riverton, Postponed
Lander Valley at Kemmerer, Cancelled
Big Piney at St. Stephens, Cancelled
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 2:30 and 4:00
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 1:30 and 3:00
Worland at Powell, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 and 3:00