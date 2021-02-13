Friday Night BB Scores

From Local high school basketball on Friday night, here are the scores:

Boys:

Riverton 46, Green River 36

Lander Valley 79, Pinedale 27

Dubois 53, Ten Sleep 36

Big Piney 58, Wind River 56 (2 Overtime periods)

Greybull 54, Shoshoni 52 (at the buzzer win for the Buffs)

Worland, 47, Lovell 44

Powell 72, Thermopolis 54

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens (Cancelled)

Girls

Green River at Riverton, Postponed

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, Cancelled

Lander Valley 42, Pinedale 28

Shoshoni 50, Greybull 24

Dubois 26, Ten Sleep 25

Big Piney 46, Wind River 10

Worland 52, Lovell 23

Saturday’s Schedule

Evanston at Riverton, Postponed

Lander Valley at Kemmerer, Cancelled

Big Piney at St. Stephens, Cancelled

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 2:30 and 4:00

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 1:30 and 3:00

Worland at Powell, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 and 3:00