Friday: Frigid Cold Continues

The arctic cold air mass remains in place over Central and Northern Wyoming today. Well below average temperatures will continue and last through the weekend. Snow showers will be likely in the western mountains with isolated showers possible east of the Divide. Snow showers continue into the weekend.

Today’s high temperature in the Southern Bighorn Basin will be below zero, including eight below in Thermopolis and Worland. In the Wind River Basin, Riverton’s high today is expected at two below, while it will be 1 at Shoshoni, 5 at Lander, 12 at Jeffry City and 18 at Dubois.

The National Weather Service Station in Riverton Thursday evening reported some very cold overnight lows from that morning and highs from the afternoon at select locations from the Arctic Air Mass :