Controlled burn scheduled at Ocean Lake WHMA to help wildlife

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management, will perform a prescribed burn on Ponds 5 and 6 at Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA). The prescribed burn is scheduled as early as February 18th through early-April, contingent on weather conditions.

Advertisement

The prescribed fire is part of an ongoing cattail management program that aims to increase wetland productivity and health. Similar prescribed burns have occurred in previous years. These burns improve waterfowl habitat by removing old vegetation, increasing plant diversity, and providing nutrient-rich forage for waterfowl and shorebirds.

Advertisement

Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from surrounding areas, including the town of Riverton. Residents should expect temporary smoke in the vicinity of the burn. Some roads within Ocean Lake WHMA may be closed for use by fire personnel and for public safety. The prescribed burn at Ponds 5 and 6 is anticipated to take one to two days to complete. Dates will be subject to weather conditions.

The Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area: