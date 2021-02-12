Commission determining 1/2¢ tax distribution rules, Appoints Review Committee

The Fremont County Commissioners this week made some minor edits to their rules for the half-cent economic development tax distribution when fund become available later this year. The board decided that applicants would be eligible for one grant award in one calendar year, and that grants would be awarded quarterly subject to funds availability.

Advertisement

“As long as the grants lead back to the ballot initiative language and create jobs, I’ll be satisfied with that,” said Chairman Travis Becker. Commissioner Mike Jones expressed a concern that having the funds spent in one calendar year may harm long-term and bigger projects. Becker noted the language in the application said the fund may be spent in a year, not shall be spent, so he said that would provide some leeway.

Advertisement

Several other items may be addressed before the next meeting, but Becker said the language would be finalized at this coming week’s meeting.

At last Tuesday’s meeting, the board also interviewed 14 candidates to sit on a committee that would review and recommend funding from the applications received. There was one appointment from each county commission district. Appointed were:

District 1 – Cy Lee

District 2 – Scott Ratliff

District 3 – Jon Mayes

District 4 – Holly Butler

District 5 – Brett Berg