Video: What to expect with Bitter Cold beginning today

The National Weather Service has prepared a video briefing on the extreme weather entering the area today and for the weekend.
Breaking News
Fremont County added 12 new Covid-19 confirmed cases on Wednesday, but the number of overall…
The Fremont County Unified Command has announced that COVID-19 vaccines for the priority groups 1A,…
Today's weather calls for bitterly cold temperatures for mostly north and east of the Continental…
University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced the addition of new offensive line coach Derek Frazier to…
Wyoming Catholic College announced the acquisition of a pair of historic buildings in downtown Lander…
The Wyoming Cowboys announced a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday when Tim Polasek was…
Joseph Pastor, 96, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Westward Heights Care Center…
Political polarization is having far-reaching impacts on American life, harming consumer welfare and creating challenges…
The Wyoming High School Activities Association named two Riverton High School Basketball players to receive…