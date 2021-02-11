UPDATE: Walmart’s Covid-19 vaccination effort begins Friday

The Fremont County Unified Command has announced that COVID-19 vaccines for the priority groups 1A, 1B, and 1C will be available through appointments beginning tomorrow.

Here is the Unified Command’s news release in its entirety:

Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021. In Fremont County, vaccines will be available at the Walmart in Riverton at:

1733 N FEDERAL BLVD RIVERTON WY 82501

To schedule an appointment please visit this Walmart Site:

If the site is not functioning, please revisit as they may be having start up issues on this website.

The State priority guidelines for vaccine distribution are still in place and we are still in the priority groups: 1A, 1B, and 1C .

To see the details on these priority groups please visit The Wyoming Health Vaccination page .