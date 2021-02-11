Thursday: Arctic Air Mass settling in East of the Divide

Today’s weather calls for bitterly cold temperatures for mostly north and east of the Continental Divide as an Arctic air mass is in place across central and eastern Wyoming . There will be periods of light snow across Northern Wyoming today, but milder in the west and south. A winter storm will impact western Wyoming this afternoon through Friday night.

Today’s high temperatures in the Bighorn Basin will range around three to four degrees below zero while the Wind River Basin will see highs around 7 for Riverton and Shoshoni, 16 in Lander, 32 in Jeffrey City and 28 in Dubois.

Snowfall amounts could reach three to four inches in Dubois, one to two inches in Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland and less than an inch in Riverton and Lander.