Riverton Council member announced move to Michigan on Wednesday

The vice-president of the Riverton City Council announced Wednesday via Facebook that he is leaving for a new job in Michigan.

Cory Rota forwarded a Facebook post from his wife announcing that “It’s time to let the cat out of the bag.”

Rota was just re-elected to a new four-year term from Riverton’s Ward 1 and was elected the Vice-President of the council in its reorganization last month. He was unopposed for re-election in November. Rota was active in the city’s Community Engagement Committee during his first term promoting and participating in such events as Kickin’ Trash and the Rendezvous Games and was a city liaison to the FCSD#25 Recreation Board.

Rota works as a mail-carrier for the United State Postal Service in Riverton. He told Wyotoday.com that he received an offer for an office job with the USPS in the village of Wolverine, MI, in Cheboygan County.

Interesting fact: Wolverine High School’s mascot is a Wildcat.