Rachel Marie Enos, age 72, passed away at her home in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Rachel was born on October 29, 1948 in Lander, Wyoming to Burt and Ada Marie (Waterman) Whiteplume, Sr.

All Night Visitation with Wake Services will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021, beginning at 5:00 PM at #10 Thunder Lane, Ethete, Wyoming.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 12 Noon at Chief Washakie Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

**The family kindly requests that those attending the Graveside Service to please observe all COVID-19 precautions with social distancing and wearing of masks in order to protect each other. Thank you for your understanding.

