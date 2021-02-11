Medical District “Is Close” to qualifying for new USDA hospital loan of $43-million

The Riverton Medical District is now about $1-Million away from achieving its 10 percent of equity requirement to qualify for a USDA Community Facilities loan for a new Riverton hospital. The district is seeking a loan of $43-Million to construct a new full-service hospital on 12 acres of land in the Eastern Shoshone Business Park north of Walmart.

On the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program on Thursday, the District’s Vivian Watkins reported that due to the strength of the initial fund raising effort for the new hospital, the USDA reduced it’s 20 percent of equity needed for the loan to 10 percent. “That was great news to receive,” she said, “and we owe it to the tremendous community support we’ve received so far.”

Watkins said the District has received $702-Thousand dollars in cash pledges, and that, combined with in-kind donations including the land purchase price, infrastructure development at the site, the earlier funded $150,000 feasibility study and a $50,000 audit of that study plus other consultant expenses and contractor retention costs, totals about $3.3-Million of the needed equity. “We’re this close,” Watkins told host Ernie Over.

“One of the requirements we also need to provide is overwhelming evidence of the community’s support of the project, since this is a community facility loan,” Watkins said. “We need letters of support from nearly everyone, residents, organizations and businesses, to be sent to the USDA in Casper to fulfill that requirement.” Watkins said the letter could be a paragraph or more of what a full-service hospital would mean to you, your family, or your business. “Write it down and send it in or email it,” she said.

Letters of support can be mailed to:

USDA Rural Development

Attn: Lorraine Werner

PO Box 11005

Casper, WY 82602-5006

OR

emailed to: lorraine.werner@wy.usda.gov