Coronavirus-related Deaths reach 80 in Fremont County

Fremont County added 12 new Covid-19 confirmed cases on Wednesday, but the number of overall active cases decreased to 114 from 117 due to additional recovered cases. Fremont County has the second highest number of active cases in the state behind Teton County where there are 134 cases. There were no new cases in Hot Springs County on Wednesday and one new case in Washakie County.

Meanwhile, Riverton High School Principal John Griffith reported the sixth positive infection at his school since the start of the spring semester. The Dashboard for the Lander Schools indicated nine current active cases, including four new cases among staff members and three new confirmed infections among students in the district.

Fremont County has recorded 80 Covid-19 related deaths since March with Washakie County at 26 deaths and Hot Springs County with three deaths.