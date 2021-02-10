School Board Disappointed over failure of Suicide Prevention Bill

A bill that would require Suicide Prevention Information be provided in Wyoming schools failed in the Legislature’s Committee of the Whole on a vote of 25-34-1 after it came out of committee with a “do pass” recommendation. The action was deemed disappointing at Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting, especially since the bill was originated by students for students.

“It is sad that the suicide eduction bill was voted down,” said Trustee Jenni Wildcat. “I don’t want students to be discouraged. This bill was for peer to peer education.”

Wildcat said some legislators thought an hour a year would be too long out of the classroom day and that such education should happen at home or at church. “They did not understand this was for the kids to talk with kids and that it would not impact teachers.” Wildcat said she had a hard time believing that teachers would’ve been upset with this bill given the circumstances of the disruption in a classroom that occurs when a child does take their own life. “Sometimes the effects last for a month,” she said.

Board Attorney Joel Vincint said he did not understand the legislature’s action.

“I hope the kids don’t give up on this,” Wildcat said.



