RHS JV Ballers Honored for Good Sportsmanship

News
Article Updated: February 10, 2021
Dante Watt was presented with the WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award from Supt. Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan at Tuesday night's school board meeting. One of the lighter moments at the meeting came when the photographer asked Watt and Flanagan to "smile."

The Wyoming High School Activities Association named two Riverton High School Basketball players to receive the WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Award. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said Dante Watt and Parker Paton were recognized for their positive play and attitude during a game at Casper Natrona. The two were presented with their awards at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

