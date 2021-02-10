Consolidation of Schools is target of proposed law

A bill sponsored by Cheyenne Legislator Dan Zwonitzer has raised the specter of School District Reorganization again that appears aimed directly at Fremont County. That’s the opinion of Riverton School District Attorney Joel Vincent who told the school board last night that the proposed HB 77 “has obvious problems under the United States Constitution by separating out the Wind River Reservation.”

Fremont County, with nearly 10,000 square miles of area, has seven school districts and the St. Stephens BIA school. The county has been the target of prior consolidation efforts.

Vincent said state lawmakers “don’t seem to grasp the unique situation we have here.”

Chairman Carl Manning said the bill provides for a committee comprised of one representative from each school district to come up with a consolidation plan, and if not successful, then 23 single districts, one for each county would be created with a 24th separate district for the Wind River Reservation.

“Can you image a committee of 48 people trying to get somewhere?” Manning asked rhetorically. He noted the last consolidation occurred in the late 60s and early 70s which he said some people are still angry about after 40 years.

Vincent said the prior consolidation resulted in the Lysite K-8 district combined with Shoshoni and the Morton-Kinnear district combined with Pavillion to create the Wind River Schools.

The bill has been assigned to the Legislature’s Education Committee, which will review the legislation prior to the next session beginning in March.