UW, Wyoming State Library partner to bring Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection online

The Wyoming State Library and the University of Wyoming Libraries have worked in partnership to bring the Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection online. This collection of historic newspapers combines the digital holdings of both institutions with a new interface that is more robust, providing easier, customizable searches and better results. More than 800,000 pages are now available, with new content added monthly. Find the Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection at www.wyomingnewspapers.org.

“This collaboration is yet another example of libraries working together to bring additional information resources to the people of Wyoming and bringing the world to Wyoming,” said Thomas Ivie, Wyoming State Library Research and Statistics Librarian.

The Wyoming State Library has long been home to the Wyoming Newspapers online collection that includes more than 340 historic newspapers with over 800,000 pages consisting mostly of newspapers from 1849 through 1922. Along with this existing content, the Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection includes content digitized by the University of Wyoming. More is coming — last year UW received a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant to digitize 100,000 pages of Wyoming newspapers, dating from 1863 to 1963, as part of the state’s participation in the National Digital Newspaper Program.

“Combining the newspaper holdings of both the Wyoming State Library and the University of Wyoming Libraries gives users an opportunity for increased access through a single point of contact,” said Bryan Ricupero, UW Libraries Metadata Librarian and Interim Department Chair, Digital Collections. “This should make for a much improved research experience.”

In addition to the Wyoming State Library and University of Wyoming Libraries collaboration, the two units also joined forces with the Colorado State Library to launch “Plains to Peaks Historic Newspaper Database,” a one-stop collection that combines the Wyoming and Colorado historic newspaper collections. The combined regional collection can be found at www.ppc-historicnewspapers.org.