Riverton School Trustees meet tonight to approve 2021-2022 School Calendar

The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room with a number of action items on tap.

Included is the Adoption of a new policy on the administration and regulation of the Opiod reversal drug Naloxone. The school calendar for the 2021-2022 School year is up for adoption along with a resignation of RHS Head Girls Swimming & Diving Coach Sarah Hughes effective immediately and the retirement of the District’s Business Manager Lu Beecham at the end of the current school year.

An executive session is also planned for personnel.

The agenda is copied below: